Uptrend Call Working As Allegiant Travel Stock Rises 22.5% (ALGT)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) on September 6th, 2019 at $147.16. In approximately 4 months, Allegiant Travel has returned 22.52% as of today's recent price of $180.30.

In the past 52 weeks, Allegiant Travel share prices have been bracketed by a low of $98.18 and a high of $183.26 and are now at $180.30, 84% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.1% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.5%.

Allegiant Travel Company is a leisure travel company. The Company operates a passenger airline marketed to leisure travelers in small cities.

