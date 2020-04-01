Uptrend Call Working As Alleghany Corp Stock Rises 1.9% (Y)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Alleghany Corp (NYSE:Y) on December 6th, 2019 at $792.64. In approximately 4 weeks, Alleghany Corp has returned 1.87% as of today's recent price of $807.44.

Over the past year, Alleghany Corphas traded in a range of $0.00 to $812.60 and are now at $0.00. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.

Alleghany Corporation, through its subsidiaries, is involved in the property and casualty and surety insurance business. The Company also provides reinsurance to Alleghany group operating units and affiliates own and manages properties in the Sacramento, California region, as well as conducts corporate investment and other activities.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Alleghany Corp shares.

Log in and add Alleghany Corp (Y) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.