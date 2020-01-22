MySmarTrend
Uptrend Call Working As Align Technology Stock Rises 46.8% (ALGN)

Written on Wed, 01/22/2020 - 1:43pm
By Amy Schwartz

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) on October 10th, 2019 at $191.68. In approximately 3 months, Align Technology has returned 46.76% as of today's recent price of $281.31.

Align Technology share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $333.17 and a 52-week low of $169.84 and are now trading 66% above that low price at $281.31 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.05% lower and 0.29% higher over the past week, respectively.

Align Technology, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets the invisalign system, a method for treating the misalignment of teeth. The Company offers a system that corrects the misalignment using a series of clear and removable appliances that move teeth to a desired final position. Align Technology serves customers worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Align Technology shares.

