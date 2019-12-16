Uptrend Call Working As Align Technology Stock Rises 40.8% (ALGN)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) on October 10th, 2019 at $191.68. In approximately 2 months, Align Technology has returned 40.75% as of today's recent price of $269.79.

Over the past year, Align Technology has traded in a range of $169.84 to $333.17 and is now at $269.79, 59% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.11% higher and 3.80% higher over the past week, respectively.

Align Technology, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets the invisalign system, a method for treating the misalignment of teeth. The Company offers a system that corrects the misalignment using a series of clear and removable appliances that move teeth to a desired final position. Align Technology serves customers worldwide.

