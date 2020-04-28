Uptrend Call Working As Alexander'S Inc Stock Rises 3.2% (ALX)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Alexander'S Inc (:ALX) on April 6th, 2020 at $277.74. In approximately 3 weeks, Alexander'S Inc has returned 3.18% as of today's recent price of $286.58.

In the past 52 weeks, Alexander'S Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $228.68 and a high of $394.70 and are now at $286.58, 25% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.8%.

Alexander's, Inc. leases, manages, develops, and redevelops real estate properties. The Company focuses on properties in the metropolitan and suburban areas of New York City where its department stores had previously been located. Alexander's owns operating properties and properties undergoing redevelopment.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Alexander'S Inc shares.

