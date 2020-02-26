Uptrend Call Working As Alder Biopharmac Stock Rises 90.5% (ALDR)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Alder Biopharmac (NASDAQ:ALDR) on September 13th, 2019 at $9.93. In approximately 6 months, Alder Biopharmac has returned 90.53% as of today's recent price of $18.92.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Alder Biopharmac have traded between a low of $8.39 and a high of $18.99 and are now at $18.92, which is 126% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. provides pharmaceutical products and services. The Company identifies, develops, and manufactures antibody therapeutics to alleviate human suffering in cancer, pain, cardiovascular, and autoimmune and inflammatory disease areas. Alder Biopharmaceuticals operates in the United States.

