Uptrend Call Working As Alcoa Corp Stock Rises 13.0% (AA)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) on March 25th, 2020 at $7.50. In approximately 1 month, Alcoa Corp has returned 12.96% as of today's recent price of $8.47.

Over the past year, Alcoa Corp has traded in a range of $5.16 to $27.10 and is now at $8.47, 64% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 5%.

Alcoa Corporation manufactures metal products. The Company produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. Alcoa serves aluminium industry worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Alcoa Corp shares.

