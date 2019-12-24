Uptrend Call Working As Akebia Therapeut Stock Rises 45.2% (AKBA)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Akebia Therapeut (NASDAQ:AKBA) on November 25th, 2019 at $4.54. In approximately 4 weeks, Akebia Therapeut has returned 45.15% as of today's recent price of $6.59.

Over the past year, Akebia Therapeut has traded in a range of $2.99 to $9.30 and is now at $6.59, 120% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.9%.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. manufactures biopharmaceutical products. The Company develop and distributes novel therapeutics based on the biology of hypoxia inducible factor (HIF) for patients with kidney diseases. Akebia Therapeutics serves customers in the United States.

