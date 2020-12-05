Uptrend Call Working As Aircastle Ltd Stock Rises 0.7% (AYR)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Aircastle Ltd (NYSE:AYR) on March 25th, 2020 at $31.78. In approximately 2 months, Aircastle Ltd has returned 0.72% as of today's recent price of $32.01.

Over the past year, Aircastle Ltd has traded in a range of $19.11 to $32.47 and is now at $32.01, 68% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0% lower and 0% lower over the past week, respectively.

Aircastle Ltd. is a global company that acquires, leases, and sells high-utility commercial jet aircraft to airlines throughout the world.

