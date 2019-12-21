Uptrend Call Working As Aimmune Therapeu Stock Rises 27.6% (AIMT)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Aimmune Therapeu (NASDAQ:AIMT) on September 11th, 2019 at $24.73. In approximately 3 months, Aimmune Therapeu has returned 27.58% as of today's recent price of $31.55.

Aimmune Therapeu share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $32.22 and the current low of $0.00 and are currently at $0.00 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.8% while the 50-day MA has advanced 3.3%.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on developing treatments to protect children with food allergies from accidental exposure. Aimmune Therapeutics serves customers in the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Aimmune Therapeu shares.

