Uptrend Call Working As Agilysys Inc Stock Rises 3.2% (AGYS)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Agilysys Inc (NASDAQ:AGYS) on April 8th, 2020 at $18.24. In approximately 3 weeks, Agilysys Inc has returned 3.18% as of today's recent price of $18.82.

In the past 52 weeks, Agilysys Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $12.61 and a high of $37.17 and are now at $18.77, 49% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

Agilysys, Inc. is a developer and marketer of proprietary enterprise software, services, and solutions to the hospitality and retail industries. The Company specializes in market-leading point-of-sale, property management, inventory, procurement, mobile, and wireless solutions that are designed to streamline operations, improve efficiency, and enhance the consumer's experience.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Agilysys Inc shares.

Log in and add Agilysys Inc (AGYS) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.