Uptrend Call Working As Agilent Tech Inc Stock Rises 8.3% (A)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Agilent Tech Inc (NYSE:A) on March 26th, 2020 at $72.05. In approximately 3 weeks, Agilent Tech Inc has returned 8.30% as of today's recent price of $78.03.

Over the past year, Agilent Tech Inc has traded in a range of $61.13 to $90.64 and is now at $78.03, 28% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.4% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Agilent Technologies, Inc. provides core bio-analytical and electronic measurement solutions to the communications, electronics, life sciences, and chemical analysis industries. The Company's operations include electronic measurement, bio-analytical measurement, semiconductor, and board testing.

