Uptrend Call Working As Affil Managers Stock Rises 6.5% (AMG)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Affil Managers (NYSE:AMG) on March 30th, 2020 at $58.06. In approximately 3 weeks, Affil Managers has returned 6.53% as of today's recent price of $61.85.

Over the past year, Affil Managers has traded in a range of $44.37 to $114.64 and is now at $61.85, 39% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.8%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. is a global asset management company that invests in boutique investment management firms. The Company allows the firms in which it invests operational autonomy while providing assistance in strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations.

