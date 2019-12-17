Uptrend Call Working As AeroCentury Corp Stock Rises 19.3% (ACY)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for AeroCentury Corp (AMEX:ACY) on November 22nd, 2019 at $4.27. In approximately 4 weeks, AeroCentury Corp has returned 19.34% as of today's recent price of $5.09.

Over the past year, AeroCentury Corp has traded in a range of $3.06 to $12.92 and is now at $5.09, 66% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.1%.

AeroCentury Corp. is an operating lessor and finance company which specializes in leasing used regional aircraft and engines. The Company's aircraft and engines are on lease to regional airlines and commercial users in the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and South America.

