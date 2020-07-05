Uptrend Call Working As Aerie Pharmaceut Stock Rises 6.1% (AERI)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Aerie Pharmaceut (NASDAQ:AERI) on April 13th, 2020 at $14.78. In approximately 3 weeks, Aerie Pharmaceut has returned 6.06% as of today's recent price of $15.67.

Over the past year, Aerie Pharmaceut has traded in a range of $10.80 to $44.13 and is now at $15.67, 45% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.67% lower and 1.94% lower over the past week, respectively.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company discovers, develops, and distributes pharmaceutical products for the treatment of glaucoma and other diseases of the eye. Aerie Pharmaceuticals serves customers worldwide.

