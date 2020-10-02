Uptrend Call Working As Advanced Drainag Stock Rises 39.3% (WMS)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Advanced Drainag (NYSE:WMS) on September 17th, 2019 at $33.31. In approximately 5 months, Advanced Drainag has returned 39.26% as of today's recent price of $46.38.

Advanced Drainag share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $47.94 and a 52-week low of $24.19 and are now trading 92% above that low price at $46.38 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 1.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.8%.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. manufactures water drainage structures and supplies. The Company produces pipe fittings, subsurface storm water management surface drainage structures, leaching chambers, basins, channels, grates, and grease interceptors. Advanced Drainage Systems markets and sells its products worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Advanced Drainag shares.

