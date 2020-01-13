Uptrend Call Working As Adams Resources Stock Rises 21.5% (AE)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Adams Resources (AMEX:AE) on November 11th, 2019 at $31.98. In approximately 2 months, Adams Resources has returned 21.48% as of today's recent price of $38.85.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Adams Resources have traded between a low of $29.16 and a high of $42.17 and are now at $38.85, which is 33% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.3%.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. purchases, distributes, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The Company also explores and develops oil and gas properties, and transports liquid chemicals in tank trucks. Adams Resources & Energy serves customers in the State of Texas.

