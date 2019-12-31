Uptrend Call Working As Accenture Plc-A Stock Rises 9.3% (ACN)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Accenture Plc-A (NYSE:ACN) on November 13th, 2019 at $192.63. In approximately 2 months, Accenture Plc-A has returned 9.33% as of today's recent price of $210.61.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Accenture Plc-A have traded between a low of $132.63 and a high of $213.25 and are now at $210.61, which is 59% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.8%.

Accenture PLC provides management and technology consulting services and solutions. The Company delivers a range of specialized capabilities and solutions to clients across all industries on a worldwide basis. Accenture operates a network of businesses provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and alliances.

