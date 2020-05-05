Uptrend Call Working As Accenture Plc-A Stock Rises 8.8% (ACN)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Accenture Plc-A (NYSE:ACN) on March 27th, 2020 at $164.95. In approximately 1 month, Accenture Plc-A has returned 8.84% as of today's recent price of $179.53.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Accenture Plc-A have traded between a low of $137.15 and a high of $216.39 and are now at $179.43, which is 31% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.1% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Accenture PLC provides management and technology consulting services and solutions. The Company delivers a range of specialized capabilities and solutions to clients across all industries on a worldwide basis. Accenture operates a network of businesses provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and alliances.

