Uptrend Call Working As Abiomed Inc Stock Rises 27.7% (ABMD)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) on March 26th, 2020 at $151.16. In approximately 2 months, Abiomed Inc has returned 27.68% as of today's recent price of $193.00.

Over the past year, Abiomed Inc has traded in a range of $119.01 to $285.77 and is now at $193.00, 62% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.4%.

ABIOMED, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular products. The Company develops technologies designed to assist and replace the pumping function of the heart. Abiomed's products and services are used by health care professionals in worldwide.

