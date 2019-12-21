Uptrend Call Working As Abbvie Inc Stock Rises 26.3% (ABBV)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) on September 12th, 2019 at $70.68. In approximately 3 months, Abbvie Inc has returned 26.33% as of today's recent price of $89.29.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Abbvie Inc have traded between the current low of $0.00 and a high of $92.99 and are now at $0.00. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.9% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.

AbbVie Inc. researches and develops pharmaceutical products. The Company produces pharmaceutical drugs for specialty therapeutic areas such as immunology, chronic kidney disease, hepatitis C, women's health, oncology, and neuroscience. AbbVie also offers treatments for diseases including multiple sclerosis, parkinson's, and alzheimer's disease.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Abbvie Inc shares.

Log in and add Abbvie Inc (ABBV) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.