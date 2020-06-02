Uptrend Call Working As Abbott Labs Stock Rises 7.1% (ABT)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) on October 31st, 2019 at $83.64. In approximately 3 months, Abbott Labs has returned 7.08% as of today's recent price of $89.56.

Abbott Labs share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $92.45 and a 52-week low of $71.50 and are now trading 25% above that low price at $89.55 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.26% higher and 0.30% higher over the past week, respectively.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells a broad and diversified line of health care products and services. The Company's products include pharmaceuticals, nutritional, diagnostics, and vascular products. Abbott markets its products worldwide through affiliates and distributors.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Abbott Labs shares.

