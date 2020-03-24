Unum Group Down 61.5% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (UNM)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) on February 25th, 2020 at $26.60. In approximately 4 weeks, Unum Group has returned 61.54% as of today's recent price of $10.23.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Unum Group have traded between the current low of $9.60 and a high of $38.00 and are now at $10.33. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.3%.

Unum Group provides group disability and special risk insurance. The Company provides disability insurance, group life insurance, and payroll-deducted voluntary benefits offered to employees at their worksites.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Unum Group.

