Univest Corp/Pa Down 39.0% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (UVSP)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Univest Corp/Pa (NASDAQ:UVSP) on January 24th, 2020 at $25.61. In approximately 2 months, Univest Corp/Pa has returned 39.00% as of today's recent price of $15.62.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Univest Corp/Pa have traded between a low of $13.39 and a high of $27.80 and are now at $15.62, which is 17% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.8%.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania is the parent company of Univest National Bank and Trust Co., Univest Insurance, Inc., and Univest Investments, Inc. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking, investments, and insurance services. Univest has offices throughout Bucks and Montgomery Counties.

