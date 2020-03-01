Univest Corp/Pa Up 2.2% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (UVSP)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Univest Corp/Pa (NASDAQ:UVSP) on October 24th, 2019 at $26.16. In approximately 2 months, Univest Corp/Pa has returned 2.18% as of today's recent price of $26.73.

Univest Corp/Pa share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $27.80 and a 52-week low of $21.24 and are now trading 26% above that low price at $26.73 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania is the parent company of Univest National Bank and Trust Co., Univest Insurance, Inc., and Univest Investments, Inc. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking, investments, and insurance services. Univest has offices throughout Bucks and Montgomery Counties.

