Universal Technical Institute Inc Shares Up 62.5% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (UTI)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Universal Technical Institute Inc (:UTI) on August 5th, 2019 at $4.16. In approximately 5 months, Universal Technical Institute Inc has returned 62.50% as of today's recent price of $6.76.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Universal Technical Institute Inc have traded between a low of $2.85 and a high of $7.89 and are now at $6.76, which is 137% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.6% while the 200-day MA has risen 1.0%.

