Universal Health Shares Up 6.4% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (UHT)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Universal Health (NYSE:UHT) on January 16th, 2020 at $119.30. In approximately 4 weeks, Universal Health has returned 6.36% as of today's recent price of $126.88.

Universal Health share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $127.50 and a 52-week low of $70.53 and are now trading 80% above that low price at $126.88 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.7% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.5%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust is a real estate investment trust that invests in healthcare and human service related facilities, including acute care hospitals, behavioral healthcare facilities, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, surgery centers, childcare centers and medical office buildings.

