Universal Health Down 15.6% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (UHT)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Universal Health (NYSE:UHT) on February 24th, 2020 at $123.19. In approximately 2 weeks, Universal Health has returned 15.57% as of today's recent price of $104.01.

Universal Health share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $132.41 and a 52-week low of $70.53 and are now trading 47% above that low price at $104.01 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.3% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust is a real estate investment trust that invests in healthcare and human service related facilities, including acute care hospitals, behavioral healthcare facilities, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, surgery centers, childcare centers and medical office buildings.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Universal Health.

