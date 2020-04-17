SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Universal Elec (NASDAQ:UEIC) on March 26th, 2020 at $37.56. In approximately 3 weeks, Universal Elec has returned 4.83% as of today's recent price of $39.37.

Universal Elec share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $59.93 and a 52-week low of $29.50 and are now trading 33% above that low price at $39.37 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 2.3%.

Universal Electronics Inc. manufactures and markets preprogrammed universal wireless remote controls, wireless keyboards, and gaming controls principally for home video and audio entertainment equipment. The Company sells and licenses its devices and proprietary technologies worldwide to OEM's, private label manufacturers and companies involved in the cable and satellite industries.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Universal Elec.

Log in and add Universal Elec (UEIC) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.