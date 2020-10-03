Universal Displa Shares Down 20.4% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (OLED)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Universal Displa (NASDAQ:OLED) on January 27th, 2020 at $193.32. In approximately 1 month, Universal Displa has returned 20.35% as of today's recent price of $153.97.

Universal Displa share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $230.32 and a 52-week low of $141.00 and are now trading 9% above that low price at $153.97 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.1% lower and 1.25% lower over the past week, respectively.

Universal Display Corporation is a member of the United States Display Consortium. The Consortium is a cooperative industry and government effort aimed at developing an infrastructure to support a North American flat panel display infrastructure. The Company and its partners are developing high-resolution, full color, light weight Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) technology.

