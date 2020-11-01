Universal Displa Up 22.5% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (OLED)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Universal Displa (NASDAQ:OLED) on October 25th, 2019 at $176.36. In approximately 3 months, Universal Displa has returned 22.51% as of today's recent price of $216.05.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Universal Displa have traded between the current low of $0.00 and a high of $230.32 and are now at $0.00. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.8%.

Universal Display Corporation is a member of the United States Display Consortium. The Consortium is a cooperative industry and government effort aimed at developing an infrastructure to support a North American flat panel display infrastructure. The Company and its partners are developing high-resolution, full color, light weight Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) technology.

