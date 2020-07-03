Universal Corp (UVV)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) on January 23rd, 2020 at $53.70. In approximately 1 month, Universal Corp has returned 7.77% as of today's recent price of $49.53.

Universal Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $63.18 and the current low of $0.00 and are currently at $0.00 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.2% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Universal Corporation of Virginia is an independent leaf tobacco merchant. The Company offers operations in agri-products and the distribution of lumber and building products. Universal sells flue-cured and burley tobacco to manufacturers located throughout the world.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Universal Corp.

