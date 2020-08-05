Universal Corp Has Returned % Since SmarTrend Recommendation (UVV)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) on April 6th, 2020 at $44.37. In approximately 1 month, Universal Corp has returned 1.46% as of today's recent price of $43.72.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Universal Corp have traded between a low of $37.04 and a high of $63.18 and are now at $43.72, which is 18% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.

Universal Corporation of Virginia is an independent leaf tobacco merchant. The Company offers operations in agri-products and the distribution of lumber and building products. Universal sells flue-cured and burley tobacco to manufacturers located throughout the world.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Universal Corp.

