Univar Inc Shares Down 22.6% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (UNVR)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) on January 23rd, 2020 at $22.35. In approximately 1 month, Univar Inc has returned 22.55% as of today's recent price of $17.31.

Over the past year, Univar Inc has traded in a range of $16.45 to $24.77 and is now at $17.31, 5% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.31% lower and 1.86% lower over the past week, respectively.

Univar Inc. distributes industrial and specialty chemical products. The Company offers solvents, resins, pigments, acids, bases, surfactants, glycols, inorganic compounds, and alcohols. Univar supplies its products to the coatings and adhesives, food, oil and gas, personal care, and pharmaceutical industries worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Univar Inc.

