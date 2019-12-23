Unitedhealth Grp Shares Up 25.3% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (UNH)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Unitedhealth Grp (NYSE:UNH) on October 15th, 2019 at $235.46. In approximately 2 months, Unitedhealth Grp has returned 25.34% as of today's recent price of $295.13.

In the past 52 weeks, Unitedhealth Grp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $208.07 and a high of $300.00 and are now at $295.13, 42% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.8%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated owns and manages organized health systems in the United States and internationally. The Company provides employers products and resources to plan and administer employee benefit programs. UnitedHealth also serves the health needs of older Americans, provides specialized care services, and provides health care information and research to providers and payers.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Unitedhealth Grp shares.

Log in and add Unitedhealth Grp (UNH) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.