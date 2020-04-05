United Therapeut Has Returned 22.5% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (UTHR)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for United Therapeut (NASDAQ:UTHR) on March 25th, 2020 at $90.09. In approximately 1 month, United Therapeut has returned 22.53% as of today's recent price of $110.38.

United Therapeut share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $116.98 and a 52-week low of $74.31 and are now trading 49% above that low price at $110.38 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.86% higher and 0.40% higher over the past week, respectively.

United Therapeutics Corporation develops pharmaceuticals to treat vascular diseases such as pulmonary hypertension and peripheral vascular disease. The Company's lead products are stable synthetic forms of prostacyclin and are delivered orally or subcutaneously.

