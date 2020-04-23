United Therapeut Has Returned 20.0% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (UTHR)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for United Therapeut (NASDAQ:UTHR) on March 25th, 2020 at $90.09. In approximately 4 weeks, United Therapeut has returned 19.96% as of today's recent price of $108.07.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of United Therapeut have traded between a low of $74.31 and a high of $116.98 and are now at $108.07, which is 45% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.

United Therapeutics Corporation develops pharmaceuticals to treat vascular diseases such as pulmonary hypertension and peripheral vascular disease. The Company's lead products are stable synthetic forms of prostacyclin and are delivered orally or subcutaneously.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of United Therapeut shares.

Log in and add United Therapeut (UTHR) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.