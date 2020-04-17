United Tech Corp Has Returned % Since SmarTrend Recommendation (UTX)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for United Tech Corp (NYSE:UTX) on April 2nd, 2020 at $88.68. In approximately 2 weeks, United Tech Corp has returned 34.87% as of today's recent price of $57.76.

United Tech Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $158.44 and a 52-week low of $52.64 and are now trading 10% above that low price at $57.76 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0% lower and 0% lower over the past week, respectively.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and support services. The Company products include aircraft engines, elevators and escalators, heating and air conditioning equipment, helicopters, aerospace systems, fuel cell systems, and fire safety equipment.

