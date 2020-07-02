United Tech Corp Up 4.7% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (UTX)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for United Tech Corp (NYSE:UTX) on December 13th, 2019 at $149.21. In approximately 2 months, United Tech Corp has returned 4.68% as of today's recent price of $156.20.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of United Tech Corp have traded between a low of $117.88 and a high of $156.74 and are now at $156.34, which is 33% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.3% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and support services. The Company products include aircraft engines, elevators and escalators, heating and air conditioning equipment, helicopters, aerospace systems, fuel cell systems, and fire safety equipment.

