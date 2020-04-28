United Parcel-B Has Returned 6.7% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (UPS)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for United Parcel-B (NYSE:UPS) on March 18th, 2020 at $96.08. In approximately 1 month, United Parcel-B has returned 6.68% as of today's recent price of $102.50.

United Parcel-B share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $125.30 and a 52-week low of $82.00 and are now trading 25% above that low price at $102.73 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.3% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) delivers packages and documents throughout the United States and in other countries and territories. The Company also provides global supply chain services and less-than-truckload transportation, primarily in the US UPS's business consists of integrated air and ground pick-up and delivery network

