United Parcel-B Has Returned 18.8% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (UPS)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for United Parcel-B (NYSE:UPS) on December 3rd, 2019 at $116.56. In approximately 3 months, United Parcel-B has returned 18.84% as of today's recent price of $94.60.

In the past 52 weeks, United Parcel-B share prices have been bracketed by a low of $92.65 and a high of $125.30 and are now at $94.60, 2% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0% lower and 0.8% lower over the past week, respectively.

United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) delivers packages and documents throughout the United States and in other countries and territories. The Company also provides global supply chain services and less-than-truckload transportation, primarily in the US UPS's business consists of integrated air and ground pick-up and delivery network

