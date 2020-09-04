United Natural Shares Up 38.4% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (UNFI)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for United Natural (NASDAQ:UNFI) on March 11th, 2020 at $7.20. In approximately 4 weeks, United Natural has returned 38.43% as of today's recent price of $9.96.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of United Natural have traded between a low of $5.00 and a high of $13.92 and are now at $9.96, which is 99% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.08% lower and 1.73% higher over the past week, respectively.

United Natural Foods, Inc. distributes natural foods and related products. The Company offers natural products consisting of groceries and general merchandise, nutritional supplements, bulk and foodservice products, personal care items, perishables, and frozen foods.

