United Natural Has Returned 5.4% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (UNFI)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for United Natural (NASDAQ:UNFI) on January 24th, 2020 at $7.27. In approximately 1 month, United Natural has returned 5.44% as of today's recent price of $6.87.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of United Natural have traded between a low of $6.57 and a high of $15.63 and are now at $6.87, which is 5% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.

United Natural Foods, Inc. distributes natural foods and related products. The Company offers natural products consisting of groceries and general merchandise, nutritional supplements, bulk and foodservice products, personal care items, perishables, and frozen foods.

