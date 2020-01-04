United Natural Has Returned 27.6% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (UNFI)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for United Natural (NASDAQ:UNFI) on March 11th, 2020 at $7.20. In approximately 3 weeks, United Natural has returned 27.59% as of today's recent price of $9.18.

United Natural share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $13.92 and a 52-week low of $5.00 and are now trading 84% above that low price at $9.18 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

United Natural Foods, Inc. distributes natural foods and related products. The Company offers natural products consisting of groceries and general merchandise, nutritional supplements, bulk and foodservice products, personal care items, perishables, and frozen foods.

