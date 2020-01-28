United Insurance Shares Down 19.0% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (UIHC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) on October 23rd, 2019 at $12.69. In approximately 3 months, United Insurance has returned 18.99% as of today's recent price of $10.28.

In the past 52 weeks, United Insurance share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $10.09 and a high of $16.98 and are now at $10.57. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.7%.

United Insurance Holdings Corporation operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, writes and services property and casualty insurance. United Insurance Holdings serves customers in the United States.

