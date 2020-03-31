United Insurance Has Returned 32.5% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (UIHC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) on October 23rd, 2019 at $12.69. In approximately 5 months, United Insurance has returned 32.47% as of today's recent price of $8.57.

United Insurance share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $16.53 and a 52-week low of $7.16 and are now trading 20% above that low price at $8.57 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.3%.

United Insurance Holdings Corporation operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, writes and services property and casualty insurance. United Insurance Holdings serves customers in the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of United Insurance.

