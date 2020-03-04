United Fire Grou Shares Down 25.1% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (UFCS)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for United Fire Grou (NASDAQ:UFCS) on February 26th, 2020 at $42.26. In approximately 1 month, United Fire Grou has returned 25.05% as of today's recent price of $31.67.

In the past 52 weeks, United Fire Grou share prices have been bracketed by a low of $25.00 and a high of $53.68 and are now at $31.67, 27% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.7%.

United Fire Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries provides property and casualty insurance and life insurance. The Company markets fidelity and surety bonds, reinsurance, ordinary life, annuities, and credit life products. United Fire also underwrites and brokers a limited amount of excess and surplus lines insurance. The Company is licensed primarily in the Midwestern and Western US.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of United Fire Grou.

Log in and add United Fire Grou (UFCS) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.