United Fire Grou Has Returned 8.6% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (UFCS)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for United Fire Grou (NASDAQ:UFCS) on August 7th, 2019 at $47.67. In approximately 5 months, United Fire Grou has returned 8.57% as of today's recent price of $43.58.

In the past 52 weeks, United Fire Grou share prices have been bracketed by a low of $40.86 and a high of $56.21 and are now at $43.58, 7% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.4%.

United Fire Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries provides property and casualty insurance and life insurance. The Company markets fidelity and surety bonds, reinsurance, ordinary life, annuities, and credit life products. United Fire also underwrites and brokers a limited amount of excess and surplus lines insurance. The Company is licensed primarily in the Midwestern and Western US.

