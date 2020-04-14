United Financial Up 0.3% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (UBNK)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for United Financial (NASDAQ:UBNK) on September 10th, 2019 at $13.58. In approximately 7 months, United Financial has returned 0.33% as of today's recent price of $13.62.

Over the past year, United Financial has traded in a range of $12.01 to $15.57 and is now at $13.62, 13% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

United Financial Bancorp Inc. is the holding company for United Bank. The Bank accepts deposits and make loans to individuals and businesses. United Bank operates in Hartford and Tolland Counties, Connecticut.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of United Financial shares.

Log in and add United Financial (UBNK) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.