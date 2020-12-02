United Community Has Returned 1.8% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (UCBI)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for United Community (NASDAQ:UCBI) on January 15th, 2020 at $29.38. In approximately 4 weeks, United Community has returned 1.77% as of today's recent price of $28.86.

Over the past year, United Community has traded in a range of $23.21 to $31.66 and is now at $28.86, 24% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.5%.

United Community Banks, Inc. of Georgia operates as a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers banking products and services such as savings accounts, certificate of deposits, home equity line of credit, mortgages, personal and business loans, credit and debit cards, and online banking. United Community Banks serves customers in the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of United Community.

Log in and add United Community (UCBI) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.